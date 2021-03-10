Here are a few options to consider when buying items from local markets for Passover.

In the past year, non-contact delivery has changed from a luxury to a near necessity for many and is offered by many local markets.



With the holiday approaching, consumers will want items for Passover. Here are a few local options:

The Grove

The Grove Kosher in Southfield does not yet offer online shopping or curbside pickup. The store has a wide variety of items specially for Passover — everything in the store is kosher. Shmuli, the manager at The Grove, explains that they consult with the Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit (known as the Vaad).

Call (248) 569-5000

Meijer

A regular Meijer customer reports that she shops Meijer Home Delivery online. To find special items for the holiday, she just puts “Passover” in the search box. She notes that kosher-keeping consumers must request “no substitutions,” otherwise they could get a product that seems equivalent but is not kosher.

Visit: Meijer.com

Kroger

According to Rachel Hurst, the corporate affairs manager at Michigan Kroger, online ordering is “seamless” and can be done on a computer or even a smartphone.

“We are currently offering free pick up in stores and highly encourage anyone interested in trying,” she said.

When it comes to specialty items for Passover, Hurst admits that items they only carry temporarily are not available for online purchase, “but our everyday items certainly are.”



Visit: Kroger.com

Johnny Pomodoro’s

Joe Montgomery, general manager at Johnny Pomodoro’s Fresh Market in Farmington Hills, recalls the scramble to meet demand for online shopping when the lockdown first occurred. “That was frantic,” he said. “Now, we are locked and ready to go.”

To get specialty Passover items, Montgomery advises, “The best way to shop for Passover on our website is simply to search for Passover. Most items are designated accordingly. Searching by favorite brand names works as well.”

If you have not ordered online yet, Montgomery says, “Do it. So many people use it, and we’re always a phone call away to help guide and answer any questions. We’ll take your order over the phone as well.”



Visit: johnnypomodoros.com; (248) 855-0007