Maybe I’m different, but I like the challenge of cooking delicious, creative side dishes to accompany my favorite Passover brisket. But not everyone feels the way I do, I’m certain.

So along with the “same-old,” we know more than ever what’s possible. There’s no reason most any food cannot be adapted, if needed, to comply with Passover customs.

We’re pretty lucky that we have so many choices. If you’re Sephardic, as I am, your choices are even greater — we can include rice and beans with our Passover meal. In the old days, while some matzah-based dishes were created especially for the holiday, most people prepared the same foods they ate every Shabbat, with just a few Pesachdik modifications.

Here we offer some old and some new ideas for Passover, and some inspiration to get you thinking about the possibilities to how you can adapt your favorite cuisine for the holiday. After all — there are eight days of eating, and gefilte fish and potato kugel on a daily basis can get boring very fast.

Easy Foil-Roasted Brisket

Ingredients

1 4-5 pound beef brisket, trimmed of most of the fat

Kosher salt and pepper

4 cups thin-sliced onions

1 can (about 15-ounces) tomato sauce

2 Tbsp. fresh minced garlic

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F. Stack two very large lengths (about 30-inches each) of foil on a clean surface. Arrange the onions in the center of the foil (where the brisket will lay). Sprinkle the garlic over the onions. Pour the tomato sauce over the onions.

Lay the brisket over the onions and season it well with salt and pepper. Bring up the sides of the foil and form into a package, sealing the edges well. Place the package on a baking sheet and cook for 4 hours. Remove from the oven and chill overnight.

Carefully remove the brisket from the foil and place on a cutting board. Pour the remaining ingredients into a bowl and set aside.

Using a sharp knife or electric knife, slice the beef against the grain into thin slices. Place the brisket slices (stacked like a loaf of bread) in a glass or ceramic baking dish large enough to hold them.

Remove the hardened, congealed fat from the juices and onions in the bowl. Transfer the onion mixture to the bowl of a food processor or blender and process or blend until smooth. Pour this over around the brisket. Wrap the brisket with plastic wrap until ready to serve (up to a day ahead).

To reheat, Preheat the oven to 250F. Remove the wrap from the baking dish. Place the brisket in the oven and heat for 1-2 hours, until very tender. If the meat becomes too brown, cover with foil.

Taste the beef and juices for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste before serving. (It’s important to heat the beef uncovered to give the brisket an appetizing color). Makes 6-10 servings.

Chunky Ratatouille

This doubles as a fabulous side dish or an entree option for vegetarians/vegans. It’s yummy to boot.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large red onion cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tsp. minced garlic

1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch dice

1 small zucchini, cut into 1-inch dice

1 bell pepper (any color), cut into 1-inch dice

1 can (about 15 ounces) diced tomatoes

½ cup fresh chopped parsley

1 tsp. Fresh thyme leaves (or ½ tsp. dried thyme)

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. drained capers

1 log (about 10 ounces) soft goat cheese, such as Chevre, room temperature (Optional)

Directions

Heat oil in a large-skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Add the eggplant and cook for 5 minutes more. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook, stirring often, for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the capers. Serve warm or cold, chilled until ready to serve. Makes 6 servings.

Salmon Gefilte Fish

Made with salmon, this has a lovely pinkish color.

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless and skinless salmon fillet

1 cup finely chopped or shredded carrots

1 cup finely chopped onions

½ cup matzah meal

4 large eggs

1-3 tsp. sugar (depending on how sweet you like your fish)

2 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground white pepper

Extra carrot slices, steamed or boiled, as a garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350F. Spray the inside of a loaf pan (8 x 4-inches) with nonstick cooking spray or brush with vegetable oil. Set aside.

Cut salmon into 1-inch pieces and put in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade and pulse until finely chopped.

Combine the salmon with all the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and stir or beat with an electric mixer until well combined.

Spread the mixture in the prepared loaf pan and bake for 1 hour, or until the fish is set. Remove from oven and top with plastic wrap (press the wrap right onto the fish surface). Chill for a few hours or up to 2 days.

To serve, run a knife around the loaf pan, if necessary, and turn the fish onto a cutting surface. Cut the fish into 6 large slices. Cut the slices in half, diagonally, and arrange them on dishes. Top with a slice of cooked carrot (you may also serve this on a leaf of lettuce, colorful kale or on top of field greens). Makes 6-12 servings.

Jeweled Rice (Sephardic)

Ingredients

2 cup basmati rice

4 cups water

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. ground turmeric

2 tsp. salt

1 cup slivered or sliced almonds, lightly toasted

½ cup golden raisins

½ cup dried cranberries

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. grated orange zest

1 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts

Directions

Combine rice, water, oil, turmeric and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, cover and cook for about 20-minutes until the water is absorbed (check at 15 minutes). Transfer the rice to a large bowl and add remaining ingredients. Adjust salt to taste and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6-8 servings.

Passover Brown Sugar Apple Kugel

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) package kosher- for-Passover medium or wide noodles

2 cups (1 pint) cottage cheese

2 cups (1 pint) sour cream

1 cup sugar

5 large eggs (lightly beaten)

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 cups chopped apples (peeled or unpeeled)

Melted butter for greasing pan.

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350F. Brush melted butter all around the inside of a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Cook the noodles according to package instructions.

While the noodles are cooking combine the remaining ingredients and whisk or stir well.

When the noodles are cooked, drain the noodles in a colander (do not rinse) and transfer to the bowl with the other ingredients, and stir well.

Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Bake for one hour. Remove from oven and cool to warm before cutting. Makes 12 or more servings.