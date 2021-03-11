To help reclaim your bedroom, two interior design experts have identified the following design tips and trends to inspire your bedroom design.

You put a lot of care into curating your bedroom, but these days, it may look more like a gym or an office than your sleep sanctuary. In fact, Stanford News points to several nationwide surveys, which found that more than half of Americans now working from home are doing so from their bedrooms.

To help reclaim your bedroom, Joy Cho and Corey Damen Jenkins, interior design experts who work with Stearns & Foster, have identified the following design tips and trends to inspire your bedroom design.

Relax with Color

For a fun and easy weekend project, Cho recommends adding a fresh coat of paint to give new life to your bedroom space. Consider painting an accent wall behind your bed, choosing a color that ties into other areas of the room using accessories, throw pillows or art.

Often, people assume they need to start from scratch and then feel overwhelmed while making their bedroom seem more inviting and cozy. Instead, Cho encourages thinking about color like layers — adding pops of a varying shade in small areas or using easily changeable items. Start with a limited color palette and utilize patterns to add depth to your space.

“The proper color palette is essential for creating the best sleeping sanctuary,” states Corey Damen Jenkins, interior designer at Corey Damen Jenkins & Associates. in Birmingham. “Certain color combinations may seem amazing in theory, but in application, disrupt sleeping patterns. It’s important to know what works for you.”

Make it Personal

Decorate using objects with stories to tell, such as family heirlooms and items picked up from travel. “Pieces that are collected and well-worn add meaning and therefore end up looking much more intentional and thoughtful,” affirms Cho.

As for nightstands, Damen Jenkins says there are countless options to match your personal style and he encourages people to “think beyond the box,” especially in smaller spaces, as unusual alternatives such as a martini table can sometimes fit a space better than a traditional nightstand.