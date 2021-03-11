Instrumental and vocal talents of the performers were recognized and encouraged as they participated with Shalva, an Israeli organization offering daily services to thousands of young people with disabilities.

An eight-piece band that plays up talents and downplays individual physical challenges is being celebrated and brought to local attention by the family of the late Stephen Gottlieb, who loved hearing and performing music and whose life is honored annually through a free concert to entertain the community.

The Shalva Band, hosted by Temple Israel as sponsored by the Gottliebs, will present American and Israeli music during a custom-recorded concert airing 4-5 p.m. Sunday, March 14.

“We believe that through music we can build bridges between all communities and show that challenges can be overcome,” said Sara Samuels, 22, a guitarist and Shalva volunteer who has appeared with the band over four years.

“I grew up watching the group because my parents, Malki and Kalman Samuels, founded the Shalva organization, so I had the privilege to be inspired.”

Shalva provides lifecycle services that include therapies, educational frameworks, independent living skills, social and recreational activities, employment training and family support. Guidance is offered from infancy to adulthood with supplemental services planned for families.

Among the performers, working under the direction of Shai Ben Shushan, are vocalists Anael Khalifa and Dina Samteh, vocalist and keyboardist Guy Mamon, drummer and rapper Yair Pomburg, drummer Yosef Ovadia and percussionist Tal Kima.

Shushan founded the band 13 years ago after suffering a severe injury inflicted by a hand grenade.

“This will be the first performance with Israeli artists at the Stephen Gottlieb Concert, and what a combination of musicianship, emotion and popular appeal they bring,” said Cantor Michael Smolash, who is central to choosing the Gottlieb artists and bringing unique musical experiences to the area.

“I hope people come away from this year’s concert not just with big smiles, but also with a deeper appreciation of the artistry of the special needs community.”

The band, which regularly performs with celebrity artists, has been invited to appear in celebration of Israel Independence Day and for tour bookings outside of Israel.

“Having the privilege to see beyond any ‘quote-unquote’ disability has been special for this group,” said Samuels, who cherishes the friendships she has made with entertainers whose challenges include blindness and Down syndrome. “I got to experience very special moments on TV and at Eurovision. It is humbling, and it is exciting.”

Shalva was started in 1990, as Malki and Kalman Samuels understood firsthand the need for an organization that could offer services for those with disabilities. Their son, Yossi, had to confront the challenges of being blind and deaf.

Sarah Gottlieb, Stephen’s mother and the donor supporting the annual concert, expresses enthusiasm about the band.

“The Shalva Band’s music is so sweet, and their message just moves me to the bottom of my heart,” she said. “Stephen would have loved this concert, and I can’t wait for everyone to take in the joy and hope that the Shalva Band brings.”

Details

To access the Shalva Band at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, go to temple-israel.org/event/gottlieb2021.