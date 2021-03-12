The Pontchartrain Wine Cellars was known mainly for excellent food and fine wines.

Years ago, whoever may have said that women were poor restaurant operators sure didn’t know Joan Lee … A stunning woman, she was as easy to take as her delightful French food at the bistro par excellence on Larned, Detroit.

She was all set to become an attorney when her father, founder of the old Pontchartrain opened on Wayne, took ill … The Pontchartrain Wine Cellars was known mainly for excellent food and fine wines.

When Joan took over, she knew little about the creative end of the business … but she learned fast, tasting, evaluating and buying for her restaurant.

Her menu did not feature haute cuisine but rather featured simple dishes of the French provinces … Delights like beef sirloin, bouillabaisse, coquilles, escargots and Vichy were favorites.

Joan was terrific!

RESTAURANTS THAT PEOPLE do not enjoy eating at … Where waitpersons take cash or credit card and then make your salad … Where waitpersons have hair hanging over their faces … Where carpet sweepers or brooms are used while people are eating nearby … Where waitpersons serve across the table … Where glass on cabinets or open grills is not clean … Where servers wear dirty or torn uniforms … Where restrooms are not spotless … Where the owner and employees pay no attention to scraps of food or paper on the floor … Where chefs and cooks who handle food wear no gloves.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … Once upon a time, there lived a king who had a Jewish adviser … The king relied so much on him that he decided to make him his head adviser … The other advisers objected … It was bad enough just to sit in counsel with a Jew, but to allow one to lord over them was too much to bear.

Being a compassionate ruler, the king agreed with them and ordered the Jew to convert … As soon as the act was done, the Jew felt great remorse for this terrible decision … His remorse turned to despondency and took its toll on his health … He became weaker and weaker … Finally, he could stand it no longer … He burst in on the king and cried, “I was born a Jew and a Jew I must die. Do what you want with me, but I can no longer deny my faith.”

“If that is how you feel,” said the king, “then the other advisers will have to live with it. Your counsel is too important to do without. Go and be a Jew again.”

The Jew felt elated … He hurried back home and felt the strength surge back into his body as he ran … Finally, he burst into the house and called out to his wife, “Sarah! Sarah! We can be Jews again!”

His wife glared back at him angrily and said, “Couldn’t you wait until after Passover?”

