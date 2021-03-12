The decision was made by an overwhelming majority with eight judges ruling in favor and one opposing.

In a decision issued March 1, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled to recognize conversions performed in Israel by the Reform and Conservative Movements within the Law of Return.

These converts will receive oleh (immigrant) status and Israeli citizenship. The decision was made by an overwhelming majority with eight judges ruling in favor and one opposing.

Judge Esther Hayut, chief justice of the Supreme Court stated, “The purpose of the Law of Return is to encourage any Jew, whether they were born as Jews, or chose to become part of the Jewish people through conversion, to make aliyah (immigrate) to Israel.

“What this means: Israel’s Supreme Court recognizes conversions officiated and certified by the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel within the Law of Return. This means these converts will receive Israeli citizenship when until now they were unable to.”