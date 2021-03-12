The JN and the Jewish News Foundation have now moved again. Thank you, Southfield, for a half-century of warm hospitality and great service!

After more than 50 years in Southfield, the Detroit Jewish News moved to more compact offices in Farmington Hills on March 1. Necessity brings change, but we will miss you, Southfield.

Southfield has been a great home, and the city has gone above and beyond being an excellent location. The Southfield Fire Department bravely fought the blaze that devastated our offices in 2002, and the Southfield Police Department has always been keenly responsive to our needs, which included such things as investigations into antisemitic graffiti on office property and bomb threats — the price of doing business as a Jewish publication.

When first published on March 27, 1942, the JN offices were in the 47-story Penobscot Building, the tallest building in Detroit at the time. In 1952, shortly after the Detroit Jewish Chronicle was incorporated into the JN, the newspaper moved to another Downtown location in the David Stott Building. As Jews moved north and west, the JN strived to stay in the center of the community and moved its offices in Detroit to 17100 W. Seven Mile Road in July 1953.

Fifteen years later, the JN determined that Southfield would be an ideal location for its home. The suburb was an easy drive from various Jewish neighborhoods in Detroit and Oak Park, as well as near growing Jewish populations in Southfield, Farmington Hills and other areas of Metro Detroit. In the pre-digital era, the JN offices were also a meeting place. Readers and contributors would often visit the JN to drop off information, for meetings and interviews, or sometimes, just for a coffee and a chat.

The JN moved into the Honeywell Building at 17515 W. Nine Mile Road in Southfield in December 1969. There, the newspaper would grow to have offices on two floors and its page designing department in the basement. Staying in Southfield, the JN moved to the Control Data Building at 20300 Civic Center Drive in December 1984, and then to 27676 Franklin Road in September 1989.

The JN stayed on Franklin Road until Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002, when an electrical fire destroyed its offices. This was a tough day for the JN, but it was a time when true friends rose to help. Southfield firefighters did their work, and Southfield Mayor, now Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence was one of the first to call Publisher Arthur Horwitz to offer help and urge him to keep the JN in Southfield.

The ballroom of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Southfield became the JN’s home for four days. Many local Jewish and non-Jewish individuals and organizations offered crucial help, including providing such essentials as phones and fax machines. The JN was published that week, although for the first and only time in its history, it was a day late.

After the fire, JARC generously offered the JN temporary office space in its building at 30301 Northwestern Highway, Farmington Hills. The JN accepted and stayed there for nearly a year. The JN then moved to Suite 110, 29200 Northwestern Highway in Southfield on Jan. 3, 2003, where it stayed until this year.

The JN and the Jewish News Foundation have now moved again. Thank you, Southfield, for a half-century of warm hospitality and great service!

