Parshat Vayakhel/Pekuday: Exodus 35:1-40:38; Ezekiel 45:16-46:18.

I’ve always been fond of the quote by Olympic runner Peter Snell who, in reference to training on rainy days, said, “… there’s a satisfaction in knowing you’re out there when others aren’t.”

To me, it was the reminder during my college running days that there were no excuses for missing training runs. That if I wanted to be my best, every step counted. Even if no one else would know I missed a training day over the summer, I knew. To do my best, I had to put in my best.

This week’s double portion teaches us a similar lesson. The portions begin with Moses assembling the people, reminding us to observe the Sabbath and providing the instructions for the building of the Tabernacle, the traveling sanctuary where ancient Israelites worshiped God as we traveled from Egyptian slavery to freedom in Israel. A full accounting details how the precious metals and other donated materials were used.

These gifts were given by the Israelites to Moses who then gave them to the artists in order to begin their work. And then, something unique happened, something almost unheard of in fundraising. The artists tell Moses that they have more than enough materials and Moses declares that no more gifts should be brought for the making of the Tabernacle.

Our ancestors’ generosity teaches us an important lesson. There was an overabundance of materials because the Israelites offered as much as they could. They put their whole hearts into their giving. And just as they did with their offerings, bringing the required materials for the Tabernacle, so, too, did they model for us that we, too, have the responsibility in life to put forth our best effort.

When we give our best, that’s what we get in return. But when we water things down, whether it be our work ethic, what we put into relationships, the work we do to fulfill our vision or our dreams, then we get little value in return — our end results don’t do the job.

To get our best, we must put in our best. And, even if others might not realize it if we aren’t giving our all, we still do. And we know that the final results are better because we’ve put in our best.

And so, just as we will say as we raise the Torah this Shabbat and read these final chapters in the Book of Exodus: “Chazak, Chazak, V’Nitchazek” — Be strong, be strong, and by putting our best efforts in, may we reach our goals and strengthen one another.

Rabbi Daniel A. Schwartz is a rabbi at Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield.