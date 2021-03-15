Meijer teamed up with KAYCO to bring the widest range of kosher provisions to the store’s location at 28800 Telegraph Rd.

Southfield Meijer shoppers will find a full-court shopping experience like no other this Passover.

The Grand Rapids-based retail supermarket chain teamed up with KAYCO, the country’s leading seller of kosher food, in bringing the widest range of fine kosher provisions to the store’s location at 28800 Telegraph Rd.

According to a release, some of the new Kosher for Passover items that will be available at Meijer include:

Gefen Ketchup; Gefen Almond Milk Creamer, Tuscanini Italian Marinara Pasta Sauce, Tuscanini Italian Tomatoes Diced, Haddar Brownie Brittle and Elite Choco Spread, among others.

“We were determined to provide an elevated Passover assortment to Meijer’s for its Detroit area consumers,” said Harold Weiss, an executive at KAYCO, in a statement.” We are delighted to help Meijer become the community’s go-to resource for kosher products for Passover and year-round.”