The 26-year-old Rapid City (S.D.) Rush defenseman from Huntington Woods suffered a torn MCL in his left knee Dec. 12 in the Rush’s second game of the season, but he returned to action Feb. 13 for the East Coast Hockey League team.

“I put in lots of hours of rehab at our physical therapy place,” Israel said. “The knee feels good. I tweak it once in a while — my knee lets me know it doesn’t like what I’m doing — but I’m healthy.”

Israel had played eight games this season as of last week. The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder’s lone two points came on a pair of assists after he returned from his injury.

In 52 games last year with the Rush, Israel’s first season as a professional hockey player, he had one goal and 16 assists.

Israel, a Berkley High School graduate, has an impressive hockey background.

He played in the Honey Baked youth travel hockey program in the Detroit area, winning back-to-back national championships, before playing junior hockey for the Brockville (Ont.) Braves of the Central Canada Hockey League for two seasons and Division I hockey for four years at Robert Morris University, located outside Pittsburgh, Pa.

While he was at Robert Morris, Israel played for the silver medal-winning Team USA hockey team in the 2017 Maccabiah Games in Israel.

Israel was signed by the ECHL’s Fort Wayne (Ind.) Comets before the 2019-20 season but after playing in two pre-season games for the Comets, he was traded to the Rush for future considerations.

The ECHL is one step below the American Hockey League, the NHL’s top feeder league. The Rush is an affiliated of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

It’s been a challenging and disruptive year for the ECHL because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league’s 2019-20 season came to an early end in March. The start of the 2020-21 season was moved from October to December so pandemic protocols could be put in place, and the season will continue until early summer.

The Rush was 14-18-0-2 as of last week and battling for a playoff spot.