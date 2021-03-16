The Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network’s Life-Links Palliative Care Program is profoundly integrated into the needs of families facing months, perhaps years, on that journey toward a final rest.

I write this because so many people in our Jewish community may not know about this amazing strong life raft, which I found when we were floundering.

The Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network’s Life-Links Palliative Care Program is profoundly integrated into the needs of families facing months, perhaps years, on that journey toward a final rest. I pray our experience may help countless others who do not know where to turn.

Throughout my beloved Ellsworth’s final few years of his decade-long battle with Parkinson’s, Rabbi Bunny Freedman, Rabbi Joey Krakoff and Natalie Rosenfeld, and countless other support team members, helped us maintain a rich and meaningful life at home. Perhaps the first right step I took three or four years ago, was that phone call I made to Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy.

At that time, after many letdowns, my husband was on the brink of despair and deep depression.

I knew of Jewish Hospice, I had worked in the community with both rabbis and, in desperation, I called this lifegiving hotline. Within one day, we had our first visit from Natalie, and our lives took on new hope and tranquility. Through the Life-Links program, we became a part of a support group so beautiful, so reassuring, that we never again felt abandoned by a system.

The many visits by Rabbi Bunny, Rabbi Joey and Natalie offered us the spiritual guidance and introspection needed to carry us through our long journey. Ells and I both looked forward to those visits joyfully, knowing relief always entered our home when they did, helping us to look into our own strengths and to talk about those end-of-life issues we may have feared.

It was Natalie, with her quiet strength and endless resources, who helped guide us to our many care options or was just there as a friend and listening ear.

It is difficult for me to put into words what those last final months were like, for me and my best friend and mate of 57 years. Just in reflection, I know that beauty was all around us, and we could peacefully reach for what lay ahead.

It was truly Life-Links and Jewish Hospice that gave me the strength to offer Ells whatever he needed, for both of us to feel unafraid and safe. It was in that harmony that we faced his ending together.

Ellsworth left us quietly and gently late the night of Nov.17, surrounded by his children and grandchildren and me, in the bedroom we had always shared, in the home so filled with love and laughter.

We are so blessed in the Detroit community to have the remarkable resource of a dedicated Life-Links and Jewish Hospice. I learned, gratefully, to reach out for them early on our path. Do not be afraid to make that first call.

Janet Birnkrant Levine lives in Huntington Woods. If you’re facing end-of life care, reach out to Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy at jewishhospice.org.