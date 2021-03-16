Southfield-based Partners Detroit created a 106-page doable, day-by-day guide to bring Passover into your home for the full eight days of the holiday without feeling overwhelmed.

Pesach, which this year begins at sunset, Saturday, March 27, and ends Sunday, April 4, is among the most joyous holidays on the calendar. And — let’s be honest — for those planning their family’s observance of the holiday, it has the most work, the longest to-do list, of all the celebrations throughout the year.

Southfield-based Partners Detroit has come to the rescue with its Passover Planner for 2021, a compilation of resources — everything from practical to-do lists to make sure everything is done on time to menus, recipes, grocery lists and table settings for your seders to essays of spiritual sustenance from the folks at Partners, frequently asked questions and suggestions to make the holiday meaningful and fun for the children.

It is a 106-page doable, day-by-day guide to bring Passover into your home for the full eight days of the holiday without feeling overwhelmed by all that needs to be done.

“While many of us faced challenges this past year, in various forms, we too follow in the footsteps of our forefathers,” writes Partners Detroit Director Rabbi Bentzion Schechter in the opening pages of the planner. “We have strengthened our emunah, our belief in Hashem. We have made commitments to increase Torah study and mitzvah observance … Our rabbis teach us that during this Passover season, we are all charged with the task of envisioning ourselves, in a very personal way, as if we too are standing at the threshold of leaving Egypt.

“I believe that this year, this is truly a pertinent statement. Our community at Partners Detroit is surely ready to join in our national belief in Hashem, and to step into the freedom it brings!”

You can find all the answers to your questions about Passover by visiting partnersdetroit.org/passover-planner-2021 for a complimentary digital copy of the Partners Passover Planner and begin planning your holiday today.