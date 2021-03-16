Hannah Resnick makes tough decision not to bowl for Lawrence Technological University this season.

Hannah Resnick loves to bowl, and she was looking forward to joining the nationally renowned Lawrence Technological University women’s bowling program.

But her family’s health put those plans on hold.

Resnick decided not to bowl this season for the Blue Devils after becoming uncomfortable at the first practice last fall.

It wasn’t her teammates and coaches who made the 2020 Frankel Jewish Academy graduate uncomfortable. They were wearing masks and following all of the school’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

It was some of the other bowlers at 5 Star Lanes in Sterling Heights that day.

“They weren’t wearing masks or social distancing,” she said.

After thinking about it for a week or so, Resnick contacted LTU women’s bowling coach Kevin Wemyss and told him she didn’t want to bowl this season.

“I told Hannah if that’s what you decide is best for you and your family, then I’m perfectly OK with that,” Wemyss said. “If Hannah contacts me next September and says, ‘Coach Kevin, I’d like to bowl,’ that’s no problem.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Hannah. She’s a very nice young lady.”

If she bowls for LTU next season, where Resnick would fit in the Blue Devils program is a big question.

With only two years of experience bowling on the boys bowling team at FJA on her resume, Resnick would compete for a roster spot at LTU with some of the top women’s collegiate bowlers in the country.

LTU’s varsity team is ranked No. 5 in the country in the United States Bowling Congress power rankings. The Blue Devils have been ranked as high as No. 2 this season. Two of the country’s top 50 women’s collegiate bowlers are on the LTU varsity roster.

There could be varsity, junior varsity ‘A’ and ‘B’ and practice squads next season depending upon how many women are in the LTU program. There are varsity and junior varsity ‘A’ teams this season.

“If I come back and bowl for LTU, I don’t care at what level it is,” Resnick said.

Wemyss calls Resnick “a learner.”

Resnick said she learned a lot at her only practice.

“I used to throw a straight ball. Coach Wemyss taught me how to hook the ball in just that one practice,” she said.

Wemyss said Resnick has potential.

“I know Hannah is an athlete. She’s a volleyball player. I can work with her,” he said. “Maybe she won’t become a 200-average bowler, but if I can get her averaging in the 160s and 170s, she can be a solid member of our program. It all depends upon her skill set.”

Resnick plays volleyball for LTU. The defensive specialist and libero saw action this fall during the Blue Devils’ abbreviated season.

Looking back on her decision not to bowl for LTU this season, Resnick said she’s confident she did the right thing.

The 18-year-old is living at home in Farmington Hills while attending Southfield-based LTU. She said she was concerned about bringing COVID-19 into her home.

“I have some mixed feelings about not bowling, of course, but I feel I made a smart decision because I’ve kept my family safe,” she said. “I can still bowl next year.”

Resnick also is keeping her family safe by doing all her current classes online. She had some in-person classes earlier this school year.

“Online learning is hard,” she said.

Resnick wants to be an architect. That’s the major reason why she decided to attend LTU and that’s what she’s studying there.

Architecture is a five-year academic program at LTU, so she could end up bowling there for four years if she wants.

Resnick was a captain of the volleyball and bowling teams in her senior year at FJA and she was the school’s 2019-20 Female Athlete of the Year.

She was named the FJA volleyball team’s most improved player as a sophomore and she received the coach’s award as a junior.