Many Reform congregations are planning seders on Zoom for one or both nights. Conservative synagogues are generally holding online seders for the second night only.
While the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations is encouraging, many people still haven’t been fully vaccinated. Reform temples and Conservative synagogues remain off-limits to normal group gatherings while some Orthodox synagogues permit small, socially distanced services only.
As a result, many Reform congregations are planning seders on Zoom for one or both nights. Conservative synagogues are generally holding online seders for the second night only. These options enable people to participate regardless of their location, health or vaccination status. Check with your synagogue for details.
While seders on Zoom have obvious limitations — the lack of personal contact, inability to share food and unexpected technical difficulties — they offer a convenient, safe way to connect for a holiday.
The use of electronic technology on Shabbat and holidays, however, is not permitted by Orthodox synagogues. Conservative synagogues generally are holding Zoom seders only on the second night, which is not Shabbat.
For synagogues that don’t permit use of electronics, other alternatives are provided.
For instance, Bais Chabad Torah Center of West Bloomfield is working to arrange small, in-person seders. “I would like to create ‘seder placement’ in which I can set up people to attend smaller seders in the community,” said Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, outreach director.
“I don’t think we need to revert back to the way it was last year, in which many — particularly the elderly — had lonely, painful Pesach experiences,” he said. “With many vaccinated, and with the numbers continuing to decline, I would like to find ways to safely arrange a proper seder experience for anyone that would like.”
Many individual families will repeat last Passover’s experience online.
Daniel Mesa, executive director of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, held a family seder via Zoom last year and plans to do so again this year.
“We still need the connection,” he says. “You can see the person, hear their voice. We have friends and family all over the country.”
Tips for Family Zoom Seders
- Zoom’s free package allows only 40 minutes, so longer seders will require a second invitation and set-up. Zoom’s least expensive commercial package provides up to 30 hours per session for up to 100 participants at $149.90 annually; monthly billing is available.
- Make sure the lighting is good and that you’re visible on the screen and that the volume is up in order to be heard. Take the time to set it up and test it.
- Having the host use a microphone plugged into the computer will help eliminate sound “feedback.”
- The host can mute participants until they are called upon to reduce interruptions and background noise.
- Seeing yourself onscreen in a little box for a prolonged period can be stressful, according to an article in the American Psychological Technology, Mind and Behavior Journal, as quoted in the Washington Post. The article points out that Zoom has a “Hide Myself” option by right-clicking on the video display which removes self-view but allows other participants to see you.
- Zoom seder participants may want to go through key parts of the Haggadah and sing a few traditional songs together and then close out the Zoom to eat separately offline.