While the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations is encouraging, many people still haven’t been fully vaccinated. Reform temples and Conservative synagogues remain off-limits to normal group gatherings while some Orthodox synagogues permit small, socially distanced services only.

As a result, many Reform congregations are planning seders on Zoom for one or both nights. Conservative synagogues are generally holding online seders for the second night only. These options enable people to participate regardless of their location, health or vaccination status. Check with your synagogue for details.

While seders on Zoom have obvious limitations — the lack of personal contact, inability to share food and unexpected technical difficulties — they offer a convenient, safe way to connect for a holiday.

The use of electronic technology on Shabbat and holidays, however, is not permitted by Orthodox synagogues. Conservative synagogues generally are holding Zoom seders only on the second night, which is not Shabbat.

For synagogues that don’t permit use of electronics, other alternatives are provided.

For instance, Bais Chabad Torah Center of West Bloomfield is working to arrange small, in-person seders. “I would like to create ‘seder placement’ in which I can set up people to attend smaller seders in the community,” said Rabbi Shneur Silberberg, outreach director.

“I don’t think we need to revert back to the way it was last year, in which many — particularly the elderly — had lonely, painful Pesach experiences,” he said. “With many vaccinated, and with the numbers continuing to decline, I would like to find ways to safely arrange a proper seder experience for anyone that would like.”

Many individual families will repeat last Passover’s experience online.

Daniel Mesa, executive director of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, held a family seder via Zoom last year and plans to do so again this year.

“We still need the connection,” he says. “You can see the person, hear their voice. We have friends and family all over the country.”

Tips for Family Zoom Seders