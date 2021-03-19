Parshat Vayikra: Leviticus 1:1-5:26; Isaiah 43:21-44:23.

You may have noticed that the Book of Leviticus is a direct continuation from the Book of Exodus.

In Hebrew we read Vayikra el Moshe … often translated as “The Lord called to Moses …” But the Hebrew verb vayikra doesn’t explicitly include “the Lord.” The English translation could read “and He called to Moses …”

The verse will immediately continue, “and the Eternal spoke to him from the Tent of Meeting;” the Eternal is connected to the second verb va-yedaber – and He spoke. The verb vayikra is continuing from the previous book, Exodus. One of our great commentators, Rashbam, Rashi’s grandson, teaches us God is calling to Moses from the tent that had just been built at the end of Exodus. Leviticus begins in Exodus with God already calling out to Moses from the Tent of Meeting.

In Exodus 24:16, a cloud, representing the Divine Presence, settles upon Mount Sinai. God calls to Moses, vayikra el Moshe, and so, too, in Exodus 40:35, the cloud settles upon the Tent of Meeting, telling us the Mishkan is now a moving Mount Sinai. Now, with the Divine Presence covering the Tent of Meeting, the people of Israel can move forward with God at their center, and it is from there that the Eternal calls out to Moses in Leviticus 1:1.

The mitzvot, often translated as commandments or laws, in Leviticus, can seem antiquated, for example, animal sacrifices. Animals and grain would be offered, sacrificed, as a way for ancient Israel to engage as individuals and as a community with God. There is a lot of meaning to glean from this text. For example, to seek redemption, to offer something deeply personal, to let go can require great sacrifices.

We start the Book of Leviticus just before Passover this year. The Passover story, our people’s redemption and liberation from Egypt, is central to our people and to our brit, our covenant with the Eternal. With Leviticus continuing with God calling to Moses, the Torah is teaching us that our liberation is not over; there is much more to do.

While we have been liberated from Pharaoh, we are then called – vayikra – to be in relationship with each other and the Eternal. As individuals and as a community, we are called to make sacrifices in order to truly remain free from Pharaoh and carry the Torah in our hearts through the wilderness.

To paraphrase the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, freedom from Pharaoh was much easier than what would come next, the freedom to create a just and righteous society.



Davey Rosen is rabbinic intern at Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network and a rabbinic student at the Academy for Jewish Religion in New York.