Comedian Ken Evans: The wicked King Pharaoh once again refuses to let the Jews leave the slavery of Egypt. (Photo provided by Itty Shemtov)

“Freedom” will present a live theatrical cast, special effects and festive lights while telling the story of Passover as guests “time-travel to Egypt from the comfort of their car.”

FREEDOM: An Immersive Drive Through Passover Experience, opened Sunday, March 21, and runs through Tuesday, March 23, at 4000 Town Center in Southfield.

The event, sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, was created by Rabbi JJ Duchman and allows viewers to actively engage in the stories from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

Visit www.freedomdetroit.com to reserve your ticket, $65 per vehicle.

Check out photos of the event below:
Families dressed in ancient headscarves and received kid-friendly kits as they prepared to begin their journey to FREEDOM: Yakov and Anna Fradkin of Farmington Hills and children Shlomo and Eliyah. Courtesy of Itty Shemtov
Excited and ready for Freedom: Josh and Emily Hunegs of Bloomfield Hills with children Aiden and Sadie Courtesy of Itty Shemtov
Actor Jeff Trotter: Egyptian stargazer prophesizes that a little baby boy would ultimately free the Jewish people. Courtesy of Itty Shemtov
Actor Joe Bushell of Chicago, Ill.: Freedom was near! As the 10th plague approached, the Jews prepared a sheep for the Pascal sacrifice. Courtesy of Itty Shemtov
Actor Kerem Hardy: King Pharaoh refuses to heed Moshe’s words, and the plagues begin. Courtesy of Itty Shemtov
Brooke Allen of WWJ, Daisy and Carson Bowman of Berkley. Courtesy of Itty Shemtov

