“Freedom” will present a live theatrical cast, special effects and festive lights while telling the story of Passover as guests “time-travel to Egypt from the comfort of their car.”

FREEDOM: An Immersive Drive Through Passover Experience, opened Sunday, March 21, and runs through Tuesday, March 23, at 4000 Town Center in Southfield.

The event, sponsored by Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, was created by Rabbi JJ Duchman and allows viewers to actively engage in the stories from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

Visit www.freedomdetroit.com to reserve your ticket, $65 per vehicle.

Check out photos of the event below: