Getting the kids (and their parents) engaged in holiday DIY is as easy as pressing “Order.”

Courtesy of Michigan Craft Co.

Something for the big kids! Northern Michigan-bred Lily Hickman began creating cross-stitch patterns during quarantine to pass the time. When friends and family wanted more, she opened Michigan Craft Co. on Etsy to sell her custom-made kits. Hickman’s What’s a Matzo With You kit includes everything you need for your own matzah masterpiece. Etsy.com/shop/MichiganCraftCo.

Courtesy of Marzipops

After the success of their original marzipan matzah pops, Ann Arbor-based Marzipops has expanded to everything that’s playful and delicious in marzipan — including this adorable Passover Paint Your Own 10 Plagues Kit. They’ve drawn the outlines in edible black ink, and you and your kids paint them in with the included edible palette. Then eat! While you’re ordering, check out the Passover Paint Your Own Frogs and Paint Your Own Marzipan Matzah. Curbside pickup available. Marzipops.com.

Courtesy of Jbrick

Husband-and-wife team Channie and Yitzy Kasowitz launched Jbrick to fulfill their dream of creating Jewish-themed custom Lego sets. After a two-year absence, their two-in-one Lego Seder Plate is finally back in stock — a Passover miracle! The 232 pieces can create two different designs — once finished, the plate can be displayed on a provided hanging hook. Jbrick.com.

Courtesy of Benny’s Judaica

With 18 sets per package, kids can make one of these Matzah Tray Arts & Crafts Kits for every guest at your seder. Cardboard matzah trays can be colored and folded — no glue, no mess. Tjssc.com.

Courtesy of Days United

Days United’s Passover in a Box includes a family-friendly fun Haggadah with stickers; a Tetromino Seder Plate; a 10 Plagues Memory Game; one-of-a-kind designer matzah cover and Young Detectives Afikomen Bag; and much more. Plus: For every one out of 10 boxes purchased, Days will donate one to the community. Daysunited.com.