The husband-and-wife combination of Tony and Camelia Flores can boast of having the longest standing Mexican restaurant in Farmington Hills and this year’s best Mexican restaurant in Royal Oak.

In this world of ethnic dining importance, it is most important that much significance is concentrated on its many styles of appearance and acceptance … But of even more importance is true authenticity by their presenters … and a restaurant’s staff … More so in today’s trying times.

Those who need not offer false presentations will always win out like those when Mexican Village, located on Bagley in Detroit’s Little Mexico, and others in that sector offered the real thing.

Such presentations today are by places like Camelia’s Mexican Grill on Orchard Lake Road between 12 and 13 Mile roads, Farmington Hills, and 11 Mile east of Main Street, Royal Oak … Both do their own baking of Mexican pastries like Tres Leches cake, etc., and desserts like flan, churros, Mexican fried ice cream, etc. … along with its own signature or exclusive sizzling fajitas … plus best seller dishes such as chips and salsa, enchiladas, poblanas, carnitas and camaron (shrimp tacos) … all within its striking Tex-Mex décor … The husband-and-wife combination of Tony and Camelia Flores can boast of having the longest standing Mexican restaurant in Farmington Hills and this year’s best Mexican restaurant in Royal Oak.

Seating in Farmington Hills is 150 … and at Royal Oak is 82 with bars of 10 and eight respectfully … True ethnic dining by both Camelia’s Mexican Grills is very important and coupled with its family ownership is a valuable asset to indeed enjoy.

THE RECENT RETIREMENT of heart doctor Alan Silverman after 26 years as a cardiologist at Cardiologist Specialists in Farmington Hills means that he won’t have to stand at the head of a patient’s hospital bed … And after the patient asked, “How do I stand, Doc?” … Alan could scratch his head and say, “That’s what I’d like to know!” … He is replaced by Dr. Demetris Demetriou and Dr. Mark Goldberg … both of whom have the patients’ medical records … and are very excellent and mighty gents.

STATLER BISTRO may not open until sometime in May … Joe Vicari is a big stickler on doing things right or not at all … His Birmingham Pub, (formerly Triple Nickel) is slated to open the first week in May … Good help is not easy to find.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE Dept. … Harry was sick and tired of being constantly badgered by his wife, Bessie, for spending so much time at the bar … Hoping it would help matters, Harry invited Bessie along with him … “So, what would you like?” Harry cordially asked, as she took her seat next to him.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Bessie says. “I guess I’ll have the same thing as you.”

“OK,” said Harry to the bartender. “We’ll take Johnny Walker on the rocks.”

Bessie barely took a sip of the drink before she started gagging. “Oh my gosh! Get me a cup of water! This stuff is horrible! How do you drink this garbage?”

“See,” said Harry, “and you think I come here just to have a good time?”

CONGRATS … To Bertram Sax on his birthday.

Danny’s email address is dannyraskin2132@gmail.com.