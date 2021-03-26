Di shtub is Pesachdik*, di tzimern** will shine.

Der tish iz shayn with di glezlach of wine***.

Mir essn un mir trinken****, the Hagaddah we read.

Mir zingen alle zmirot*****, ich bin hayzerik un mid******

Ober******* Pesach, oy Pesach, a yontef******** of mine.

Di shtub is Pesachdik*– The house is Pesach-ready

Di tzimern**– the rooms

Der tish iz shayn with di glezlach of wine*** – The table is beautiful with the glasses of wine.

Mir essn un trinken****– we eat and drink

Mir zingen alle zmirot*****– we sing all the songs

Ich bin hayzerik un mid******– I am hoarse and tired

Ober*******– but

yontef********– holiday