Talking about end-of-life care isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. Do you know your loved one’s wishes? Who will speak for you when you’re not able to?

Join Jewish Family Service 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, via Zoom for National Healthcare Decisions Day where you’ll learn what goes into long-term care planning, including appointing a health care proxy and understanding the legalities of a DNR and how to get difficult conversations started.

Speakers will be attorney Howard H. Collens and Lynn Breuer, a licensed clinical social worker, certified health coach and dementia practitioner who helps older adults age in place.

Contact the JFS Resource Center at (248) 592-2313 or resourcecenter@jfsdetroit.org.