Hands touching
(iStock)

Speakers will be attorney Howard H. Collens and Lynn Breuer, a licensed clinical social worker.

Talking about end-of-life care isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. Do you know your loved one’s wishes? Who will speak for you when you’re not able to?

Join Jewish Family Service 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, via Zoom for National Healthcare Decisions Day where you’ll learn what goes into long-term care planning, including appointing a health care proxy and understanding the legalities of a DNR and how to get difficult conversations started.

Lynn Breuer and Howard H. Collens
Lynn Breuer (left) and Howard H. Collens (right).

Speakers will be attorney Howard H. Collens and Lynn Breuer, a licensed clinical social worker, certified health coach and dementia practitioner who helps older adults age in place.

Contact the JFS Resource Center at (248) 592-2313 or resourcecenter@jfsdetroit.org.

