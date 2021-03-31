Anti-Semitic content was removed from a proposed California public-school curriculum. But the real danger is a radical and divisive ideological agenda at the heart of this effort.

Some Jews are declaring victory. Their long battle to alter the draft of the proposed Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) for California public schools ended with an outcome that left the Simon Wiesenthal Center “encouraged.” The effort to remove overtly antisemitic and anti-Israel content from the document was approved by the California State Board of Education.

Yet, the Wiesenthal Center remains “concerned” about the program. The American Jewish Committee agreed. It referred to the ESMC as “fundamentally flawed.” StandWithUS concurred, calling it “problematic.”

At stake was a new school course requirement for schools from K-12 that would make the study of the histories, struggles and contributions of Asian, African American, Latino and Native American communities an integral part of public education in the nation’s most populous state. The fourth and revised draft of the curriculum now includes material about, among others, Jews, Armenians and Sikhs.

The first draft, which provoked a strong protest from Jews, included antisemitic and anti-Israel language. It effectively endorsed the boycott of Israel by listing it alongside the Black Lives Matter movement and #MeToo protests against sexual harassment as praiseworthy activities.

It referred to the establishment of modern-day Israel by the term nakba, the Palestinian word for “catastrophe.” It spoke of Jews gaining “race privilege” because of their skin color, which makes them part of the oppressive majority grinding down minorities. And it even included a song lyric that spoke of Jews manipulating and controlling the press.

That’s all gone from the final draft that’s been approved and included in it now are lesson plans on American Jews, including one on the Mizrachi Jewish experience that discusses antisemitism. Both contain the widely accepted definition of Jew-hatred, according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Association, as well as material on antisemitism from the Anti-Defamation League.

Ongoing Concerns

So, why do many Jews remain worried about the implementation of this curriculum?

Part of the reason stems from justified concerns about how it will be implemented in the 1,037 school districts around the state, where local boards of education will have considerable leeway in interpreting the curriculum. That could lead to endless controversies as the various groups seeking to be represented demand that their preferred lesson plans be the ones used, as well as fights over the emphasis that individual teachers and schools may choose in teaching about ethnicity.

But the problems with this curriculum go much deeper than just a matter of implementation. The idea of ethnic studies sounds like an anodyne concept that everyone should embrace. It’s actually a terrible idea tainted by what even the liberal-leaning American Jewish Committee rightly termed “a rigid ideological worldview.”

For all of the talk about ethnic studies empowering marginalized minority populations and giving children positive role models, the concept at the core of this effort is “critical race theory.” That’s an idea that views all Americans solely as members of racial and ethnic groups, not as individuals. As with other permutations of this toxic idea, the goal of the curriculum isn’t so much to fight racism as it is to enshrine race consciousness at the heart of every discussion and topic.

The Critical Ethnic Studies Association, which was the original driving force behind this program, isn’t really interested in celebrating diversity and adding the stories of different groups to the accepted narrative of American history. What they want is to replace the old story of America as born in a fight for liberty and seeking, despite problems and the sins of slavery and racial discrimination, to progress toward freedom for all with one that views it as an irredeemably racist nation.

Jews Protected?

I understand why Jewish groups scrambled to be included in the mix of ethnic, racial and religious narratives that could be taught. The danger, however, is that Jews will not be seen as protected victims.

The trouble with ethnic studies is that even with the more overt symptoms of anti-Jewish prejudice removed, the curriculum is still a political catechism rooted in intersectional ideology about Third World nations and people of color locked in a never-ending struggle against white oppression. The subtext is, therefore, still one that puts Jews in the unfortunate position of either denying their own “privilege” or being enlisted in a political struggle that has little to do with a celebration of diversity, let alone the manifold blessings of American liberty.

Instead of Jews demanding their piece of the ethnic pie and begging that the core ideology of intersectionalism that dismisses them as privileged whites be watered down, we should be rejecting the entire edifice of this deplorable curriculum as something that will hurt all Americans.