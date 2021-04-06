Colton Teicher, a Wayne State University student, was diagnosed in 2019 with Chronic Granulomatous Disease, a rare immune system disorder.

A Huntington Woods resident is raising funds for a lifesaving bone marrow transplant, and he’s receiving the help of friends, family, community and a charity to make it happen.

Colton Teicher, a 22-year-old Wayne State University student, was diagnosed in 2019 with Chronic Granulomatous Disease, a rare immune system disorder. Teicher has had health problems since he was born but was misdiagnosed for the first 20 years of his life.

Finally with the correct diagnosis, the transplant team at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., recommended the transplant for Teicher.

Huntington Woods volunteers are now raising $50,000 for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses, to assist with Teicher’s expenses.

Teicher came up with a team of about 15 friends to help run the fundraiser.

“I have amazing friends,” Teicher said. “I knew they would say yes the minute I was considering doing this, but, honestly, they’re going above and beyond what I was expecting them to do.”

A week into the fundraiser, just through putting it out on Facebook and Instagram, it’s hit more than half its goal; already over $25,000.

“I was expecting maybe $3,000 so far,” Teicher said. “Friends of friends or friends from high school I haven’t talked to in years have contributed, and I’m really grateful for that, and amazed by people’s generosity.”

Events for the fundraiser include one at Panera Bread in Royal Oak on April 15 from 4-8 p.m. Another event is a Krispy Kreme fundraiser taking place at any location in the country until April 10. More information on these events can be found at COTAforColton.com.

Teicher will be at NIH on May 14 for preliminary testing, and they will begin looking for bone marrow donors around that time as well.

“I have 10,000 matches on the bone marrow registry, and we just need to find the right one,” Teicher said. “Hopefully the actual transplant will start in August but may be pushed to September at the latest.”

Volunteers are needed for the COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Sari Grossman at (248) 978-9737 or orgsari@umich.edu.

Contributions may be sent to COTA, 2501 W. COTA Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Colton” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at COTAforColton.com.