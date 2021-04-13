Students at Metro Detroit Jewish day schools are keeping busy and doing all sorts of great things. Here’s just a sample.

Chidon Ziyonut at Farber

Farber Hebrew Day School students recently enjoyed Chidon Ziyonut, a program run by the school’s Bnei Akiva Shlichim. Over the weeks leading up to Yom HaAtzmaut, Farber students have learned about the State of Israel by interactive activities. There were small presentations and plays, such as a re-enactment of the first Zionist Congress and a play about David Ben-Gurion and his life leading up to the establishment of the State of Israel.

Passover Bingo at FJA

As part of the BetterTogether in a Box program, Frankel Jewish Academy students and Jewish Senior Life participants kicked off Passover with Passover Bingo, created by the students. Each resident also received a unique picture frame decorated by their buddy to brighten up their day.

Hillel Day School’s Battle of the Books

Fifth graders at Hillel competed in a digital “Battle of the Books” last month. Each team created a digital poster, a team motto in both English and Hebrew, and established team colors. Students had four weeks to collectively read 21 books. Several students read more than 10, some read 15 and some students even read all 21.