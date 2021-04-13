Anyone attending will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, JARC and Oakland County is extending a community-wide invitation to a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held Friday, April 16 at the Max M. Fisher Federation building at 6735 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Hills. Anyone attending will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

There are no eligibility requirements and anyone 16 years or older may receive the vaccine.

Anyone attending will be scheduled for your second dose exactly three weeks later.

For more information about the vaccine, please visit: Vaccines for COVID-19 | CDC.