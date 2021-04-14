This winter, the staff at Hillel of Metro Detroit came up with a creative idea to get outside while being safe.

In the past year, figuring out how to create engaging programs for college students like me has been difficult. Safely getting together continues to be a challenge due to COVID-19.

On Feb. 28, HMD hosted a Road Rally Scavenger Hunt in the Ferndale area. Students signed up in pods to work together either in person or online. Once everyone gathered outside at Harding Park, each group was given a different clue in the form of a riddle and a sheet with bonus point activities.

The event took students from various locations, including Yad Ezra, Detroit Axe and Dunkin Donuts. With short time-limits, students darted across town cracking riddles to get to the next location all while doing random tasks like creating TikToks and taking pictures with dogs, murals and garden gnomes. The top three groups got prizes, but everyone was a winner.

Adi Siegmann is a Wayne State University student majoring in psychology. Adi is also a Hillel Applebaum Family Intern.