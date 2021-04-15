Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Shir Tikvah, 3900 Northfield Parkway, Troy, (off of Wattles, between Crooks and Coolidge).

Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser with drive-thru, contactless drop-off collection dates noon-1 p.m. Sundays, April 25, and May 16 and 23.

Shir Tikvah will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. The funds will go toward social action initiatives, arts and culture education, community outreach, membership support and facility enhancements.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Shir Tikvah, 3900 Northfield Parkway, Troy, (off of Wattles, between Crooks and Coolidge).

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Executive Director Lorelei Berg. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the important work we do as a congregation, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating shoes to the Congregation Shir Tikvah, they will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world. Every pair of shoes counts.

For more information, visit shirtikvah.org.