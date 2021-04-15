R uth Miller Marcus, who lived in Southfield, passed away on April 7, 2021, at the age of 73.

Ruth Miller Marcus was the consummate teacher who patiently shared her wisdom in the classroom and at home with her beloved family. As a dedicated volunteer, she touched the lives of people throughout her community and beyond. Ruth, who lived in Southfield, passed away on April 7, 2021, at the age of 73.

Born in Baltimore, Md., Ruth was the oldest of three children. At the University of Maryland, she met David Marcus, and the two shared a loving marriage for 52 years.

Together they traveled extensively throughout the United States and made several trips to Israel. They raised three children, who learned the importance of family by example and carried forward as adults.

In addition to teaching school in Maryland and later in Southfield and Hillel Day School, Ruth was a devoted volunteer for many organizations, including Hadassah and NCJW. An active member of Congregation Beth Shalom, she generously offered Hebrew reading lessons at her home to any congregant who wanted to learn.

Ruth served as executive director of the Hebrew Free Loan Association for 18 years, where she led the agency in expanding its programs for students, immigrants and new home buyers. She created an endowment program and was instrumental in computerizing the organization’s operations.

From 1996-1998, she served as president of the International Association of Hebrew Free Loans.

She was a passionate volunteer for the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism, where she held many local and national offices and chairmanships, including president. On the international level, she served as the organization’s vice president and took great pride in attending the 33rd World Zionist Conference in Jerusalem as a delegate.

While her professional and volunteer accomplishments were many, her family was her most important legacy. She cherished Jewish traditions and passed her enthusiasm along to her children. She taught them how to prepare for each holiday, including setting the table and making the customary dishes.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She doted on each one and enjoyed taking them on field trips, hosting picnics and giving cooking lessons. An excellent cook and avid baker, Ruth patiently taught them how to make kichel, kreplach and other favorite foods.

Ruth Marcus is survived by her beloved children, Howard P. (Tracy), Michael A. (Katie) and Lauren M. (Rick Johnson); adored grandchildren, Sydney and Ari Marcus, Hannah, Nili, Shaylee and Kima Marcus, Ethan, Isabel and Olivia Johnson. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, David J. Miller, M. Paul and Susan Miller, and Ellen Marcus, along with nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was the devoted wife of the late David Marcus, and the daughter of the late E. Zachary and Adele M. Miller.

Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be directed to Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th Street, New York, NY, 10021 www.jnf.org; Planned Parenthood of Michigan, PO Box 3673, Ann Arbor, MI, 48106, www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-michigan; or Congregation Beth Shalom, 14601 Lincoln, Oak Park, MI, 48237, congbethshalom.org. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel.