JARC teamed up with the Oakland County Health Department to distribute the first round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to nearly 150 people.

JARC, a nonprofit agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities, teamed with the Oakland County Health Department (OCHD) to distribute the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to nearly 150 people on April 7.

After securing vaccines for its own employees and persons served, JARC leaders realized their clinic efficiencies could be beneficial to those outside of the organization. OCHD and other agencies that serve individuals with developmental disabilities contacted JARC to form a partnership to reach those who have been previously unable to secure a vaccination.

As a result, JARC organized two separate community vaccination clinics to ensure at-risk persons, many in congregate care, could receive the vaccine.