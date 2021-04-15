Twenty-four golfers, 12 teams of two are ready to do battle each week at the Links of Novi, the league’s home course for several years.

It’s getting close to tee-off time for the B’nai B’rith golf league.

There’s a full house once again, with 24 golfers, 12 teams of two, ready to do battle each week at the Links of Novi, the league’s home course for several years.

“We had to turn people away,” said league spokesman Gary Klinger. “We can’t have any more teams because we play in the late afternoon. With more teams, it would be too dark to finish early and late in the season.”

Tee times for the league’s nine-hole rounds range from 5:32 to 6:06 p.m.

Opening day for the league’s ninth season is April 29. Competition will continue each Thursday for 17 weeks.

Dale Taub and Klinger won the league’s team championship last year and Klinger also won the individual competition.

“The camaraderie, the fun we have playing in the league is second to none, but winning is pretty cool, too,” Klinger said last year shortly after the league season ended.