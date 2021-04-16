A-Z Safari Land restaurant featured wild game dinners like broiled boa constrictor, African lion steaks, alligator tails and more.

There once was a restaurant on Connor, Detroit, umpteen years ago, where you may have had or witnessed very strange food for consumption … It was named A-Z Safari Land and featured wild game dinners … like broiled boa constrictor, African lion steaks and alligator tails, etc.

Its storeroom shelves were filled with “goodies” from the African veldt, but even though the preparations were excellent, I never did recommend it for the timid … And it also had an American menu for the faint-hearted.

For the adventurous, a good dinner started with fresh baby bees in drawn butter … For your entrée, you might choose the iguana dinner … with an absolute three-days’ notice …If iguana did not fit your mood, you could choose the stuffed diamondback rattlesnake, breast of crow or monkey with fingers.

For an exotic dessert, a suggestion there was the chocolate-covered ants.

It was owned by a husband-and-wife host and hostess … She handled the kitchen, and he ran the service and was a sometime provider of the exotic food … He sometimes traveled all over the world … and pointed out that all the food served at A-Z Safari Land was passed by state health inspectors … Many people came just to see the food … and had terrific sirloin steaks … cooked from choice meat … of a cow.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE … (2nd repeat version) … Once upon a time, a king relied so much on the wisdom of his Jewish adviser that he decided to elevate him to head adviser … The other advisers objected … It was bad enough to sit in council with a Jew, but to allow one to lord over them was just too much to bear.

Being a passionate ruler, the king agreed with them, and ordered the Jew to convert … As soon as the act was done, the Jew felt great remorse for this terrible decision … As days became weeks, his remorse turned to despondency, and as months passed, his mental depression took its toll, and he became weaker and weaker … Finally, he could stand it no longer. He burst in on the king and cried, “I was born a Jew and a Jew and I must die. Do what you want with me, but I can no longer deny my faith.”

The king had no idea that the Jew felt so strongly about it. … “Well, if that is how you feel,” he said, “your counsel is much too important to me to do without, go and be a Jew again.”

The Jew felt elated … He hurried back home feeling the strength surge back into his body as he ran … Finally, he burst into the house and called out to his wife, “Sarah! Sarah! We can be Jews again!”

His wife glared back at him angrily and said, “What! You couldn’t wait until after the High Holidays?”

