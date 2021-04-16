Classroom
Local philanthropist Waltraud “Wally” Prechter is offering to match up to $1 million in gifts that support the School of Education’s work on the partnership.

A new gift to the University of Michigan School of Education focused on serving Detroit youth and their teachers will fuel the teaching and learning already underway at a recently launched K-12 public school in Northwest Detroit.

Waltraud Wally Prechter
Waltraud Wally Prechter Tony Barchock

The School at Marygrove, housed on the grounds of the former Marygrove College, is part of the Detroit P-20 Partnership, a cradle-to-career educational collaboration between U-M and Detroit Public Schools Community District, among others.

“Investing in innovative and forward-looking approaches to education is crucial,” Prechter said.

 

