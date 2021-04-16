Local philanthropist Waltraud “Wally” Prechter is offering to match up to $1 million in gifts that support the School of Education’s work on the partnership.

A new gift to the University of Michigan School of Education focused on serving Detroit youth and their teachers will fuel the teaching and learning already underway at a recently launched K-12 public school in Northwest Detroit.

The School at Marygrove, housed on the grounds of the former Marygrove College, is part of the Detroit P-20 Partnership, a cradle-to-career educational collaboration between U-M and Detroit Public Schools Community District, among others.

Local philanthropist Waltraud “Wally” Prechter is offering to match up to $1 million in gifts that support the School of Education’s work on the partnership.

“Investing in innovative and forward-looking approaches to education is crucial,” Prechter said.