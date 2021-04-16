In our day and age, social media has become a place overflowing with hateful speech, and we need the laws of lashon hara more than ever.

According to the Sages, Tazria and Metzora are about the power of speech to heal or harm. These parshiyot deal at length with tsaraat, the skin condition that was a punishment for lashon hara, evil speech. The word metzora, meaning, one who was suffering from this condition, was, the Sages said, a shortened version of the phrase motzi shem ra, one who says bad things about another person (slander).

They proved this from the case of Miriam who spoke badly about Moses, and then suffered tsaraat as a result (Bamidbar 12). Moses mentions this incident many years later, urging the Israelites to take it to heart: “Remember what the Lord your God did to Miriam along the way after you came out of Egypt” (Devarim 24:9).

The rabbis said some powerful things about lashon hara. They said that it is worse than the three cardinal sins — idolatry, adultery and bloodshed — combined. It harms three people: the one who speaks it, the one about whom it is spoken and the one who listens to it.

The story of Joseph began when he spoke negatively about some of his brothers, and their relationship turned bitter. The entire generation that left Egypt was not allowed to enter the Promised Land because they had spoken badly about it. They Sages said that one who speaks lashon hara is like someone who does not believe in God.

In our day and age, social media has become a place overflowing with hateful speech, and we need the laws of lashon hara more than ever!

QUESTIONS TO PONDER:

Why do you think the Rabbis said that lashon hara also harms the person speaking it and the person listening to it? Have you ever seen hateful speech on social media. How did it make you feel?

THE CORE IDEA