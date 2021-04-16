Lawrence Technological University was the site late last month of two COVID-19 outbreaks totaling eight cases, according to a state report.

Hannah Resnick opted out of competing with the Lawrence Technological University women’s bowling team this school year because the freshman wanted to keep her family safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision — and her preference to take all her current classes online while living at home in Farmington Hills — became even more important recently.

LTU was the site late last month of two COVID-19 outbreaks totaling eight cases, according to a state report. One outbreak was in the men’s hockey team. The other outbreak was in the women’s volleyball team.

“There is now, unfortunately, a substantial increase in COVID-19 positivity rates in Michigan and in the Lawrence Tech community,” said Tarek Sobh, the Southfield college’s provost and chief academic officer, in a statement issued in response to the state report.

All LTU classes went online for two weeks after the outbreaks were reported.

Concern about the outbreaks is off Resnick’s plate.

“I’m home, so I don’t have to worry about that,” the Frankel Jewish Academy graduate said.

Finals this semester are the first week of May.

Resnick said she’d love to return to in-person classes at LTU (she had a few earlier this school year) and compete in bowling and volleyball for the Blue Devils next school year. She competed in volleyball last fall.

All that, she said, will depend upon the area’s recovery from the pandemic.

In the meantime, Resnick plans to take two classes this summer as she pursues her career goal of becoming an architect.