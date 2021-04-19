Horwitz was selected by the Forward as one of the most inspiring rabbis in North America.

Rabbi Daniel S. Horwitz, a product of the Metro Detroit Jewish community, has been hired by Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.

“I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to return home in order to join the Adat Shalom community,” Horwitz said in a statement from the synagogue. “In addition to having the chance to work alongside world-class colleagues and committed lay leaders, as someone who thrives on being in meaningful relationships with others, I’m excited to connect (and in some cases, reconnect) deeply with those who make up the Adat Shalom family.”

Before joining Adat Shalom, “Rabbi Dan” served as the CEO of the Alper JCC in Miami since May 2020 and was the founding director of The Well, a Jewish community-building, education and spirituality initiative geared for young adults and those who haven’t connected with traditional institutions.

The Well has been recognized as one of the most innovative Jewish organizations in North America, including being selected as a “10 to Watch” organization by Slingshot, a national group of young Jewish philanthropists.

Due to his work with The Well, Horwitz was selected by the Forward as one of the most inspiring rabbis in North America and was selected as one of four inaugural cohort members of the Open Dor Project — a national accelerator for Jewish spiritual startup leaders.

Wide Experience

Before founding The Well, Horwitz served in several professional roles including as the rabbi and director of immersive learning for Moishe House, heading the Jewish education department, and as a rabbi at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy. He also spent time as the senior Jewish educator for Michigan State University Hillel and the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan.

Horwitz has completed the ELI Talks Speaker Fellowship and has been a featured educator at gatherings including Jewish Federations of North America’s Tribefest, Hillel International’s Engagement Institute and the Masa Leadership Summit in Israel.

Horwitz is a member of OHALAH: The Association of Rabbis and Cantors for Jewish Renewal, the Michigan Board of Rabbis and the State Bar of Michigan. He is a trained mediator who has mediated numerous disputes in courts and resolution centers. Horwitz is also an alumnus of the Clergy Leadership Incubator housed at Hazon.

In addition to rabbinic ordination, Horwitz graduated cum laude from Brandeis and received three master’s degrees: one in Jewish studies from Gratz College in Melrose Park, Pa.; another in Jewish education from Hebrew College in Newton Centre, Mass., and a third in sports management from the University of Michigan, where he also received a law degree.

Horwitz and his wife, Miriam, a certified American Sign Language interpreter, have three children.

Horwitz said he prides himself as an avid basketball player, violinist, trained vocalist and Detroit sports enthusiast.

Dan Horwitz is the eldest of three children of longtime JN publisher and Detroit Jewish News Foundation founder Arthur Horwitz.