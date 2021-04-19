Thousands of people wear yellow paper daffodils on April 19 to commemorate the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Today, April 19, 2021 marks the 78th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising – the largest Jewish insurrection during World War Two, and the first urban insurgency in occupied Europe.

Many years ago on April 19 Marek Edelman, the last surviving leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, received a bouquet of yellow daffodils from an anonymous person. He laid them at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes to commemorate the heroes of the Uprising. He used to lay a bouquet of yellow daffodils there every year.

Edelman passed away in 2009 but his legacy lives on.

Thousands of people wear yellow paper daffodils on April 19th to commemorate the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Watch the video to find out how to make your own daffodil. All you need is paper, glue, and scissors.

Click on one of the links below for more info:

More about the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the Daffodils Campaign can be found on the POLIN Museum website.