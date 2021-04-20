Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD), Chabad in the D, NextGen Detroit and The Well are coming together to create an event for Lag b’Omer.

Hillel of Metro Detroit (HMD), Chabad in the D, NextGen Detroit and The Well are coming together to create an event for Lag b’Omer in an elevated camp-style evening of bonfires, food, archery, lanyard and tie dyeing, arts and crafts, as well as a bar for 21+ guests.

The evening will be held entirely outdoors at Chabad in the D’s house in Detroit, socially distant and kept to 50 people. For those who can’t partake in person, a Lag b’Omer kit for at-home bonfires will be provided as well as a Zoom link to join remotely.

“It’s a collaborative event,” said Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh of The Well. “We worked together to figure out how we could safely gather outside with outdoor activities in a space that could handle it.”

HMD spearheaded and organized the event and got the other organizations on board.

“We wanted to get some of our community organizations together to celebrate Lag b’Omer in-person, outdoors, safe and physically distant,” said Brittany Begun, associate director of HMD. “Now that the weather is getting nice, we want to be able to celebrate together.

“I hope our four organizations coming together shows the community that we’re here to support one another during a time of need and celebration and to create something that can be safe during this time,” she added.

Begun said the virtual experience will mirror the in-person event.

A coupon code is available for HMD students to get 50% off the event. They can reach out to Begun at brittany@hillel-detroit.org for more details.

Rabbi Yisrael Pinson of Chabad in the D, who is hosting the event, says two major factors led to an increase in capacity compared to prior events i.

“We feel like between the weather and the fact we have a high rate of vaccination, we can accommodate a few more people,” Pinson said. “Until now, we were limiting ourselves to 25 people for outdoors, but now we’re probably going to have around 50 people.”

The event takes place Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. Cost is $10 for one person and $18 for couples, along with $5 to attend at home with the virtual option.

Those interested can sign up on the JFMD website.