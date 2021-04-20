This course will explore one of the most misunderstood and maligned topics in the Jewish canon.

This April, Rabbi Levi Dubov of Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills will offer This Can Happen, a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) that will address pressing questions: Is the current situation going to get any better? Can we realistically rectify the world? What does the future hold in store for us?

“It’s common for people to feel that matters are getting progressively worse and, fostered by much hysterical media and general dialogue, an environment of fear and despair is all too rampant,” Dubov told the Jewish News. “Exploring world history and the actual facts from a larger perspective and context paints an eye-opening picture, one that can provide real, practical understanding and hope.”

This course will explore one of the most misunderstood and maligned topics in the Jewish canon — the future redemption, presenting an opportunity to finally appreciate, in a realistic and down-to-earth manner, what Judaism really means when it talks about a “Messiah.”

The six-week course will be offered with three class options: Wednesday afternoons, noon-1:30 p.m., beginning April 28, via Zoom; Wednesday evenings, 7:30-9 p.m., beginning April 28, via Zoom; and Thursday mornings, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., beginning April 29, which will hopefully be offered safely in-person to a limited audience at the Farber Soul Center in West Bloomfield, with the option of ordering lunch from the Soul Café for a special course discount.

The course fee is $80 and includes the course textbook, with discounts available for couples and groups. Scholarships are available upon request.

Register at bloomfieldhillschabad.org/canhappen, or contact Dubov at (248) 949-6210 or rabbi@bloomfieldhillschabad.org.