Audience at Fleischman Residence (JSL).

Holocaust survivors were joined by Jewish Senior Life residents and staff who remembered the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah.

On April 8, Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies took place at both Fleischman Residence and Meer Apartments of Jewish Senior Life. Holocaust survivors were joined by residents and staff who remembered the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah. 

Survivor Laurette Levadi and JSL Chaplaincy Program Associate Joanne Kristal. JSL

In 1959, Israel established Yom HaShoah to honor the heroism of the Warsaw Ghetto fighters. Dr. Charles Silow, director of JSL’s Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families, commented on the heroism and resiliency of all Holocaust survivors.

Judy Martin, widow of survivor Andrew Martin, and Joanne Kristal JSL

Survivors lit memorial candles and read moving passages from Elie Wiesel and Anne Frank. The service concluded with the singing of “Hatikvah” led by survivors Gabriella Weiss and Laurette Levadi. 

Dr. Charles Silow JSL

