On April 8, Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremonies took place at both Fleischman Residence and Meer Apartments of Jewish Senior Life. Holocaust survivors were joined by residents and staff who remembered the 6 million Jews who perished in the Shoah.

In 1959, Israel established Yom HaShoah to honor the heroism of the Warsaw Ghetto fighters. Dr. Charles Silow, director of JSL’s Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families, commented on the heroism and resiliency of all Holocaust survivors.

Survivors lit memorial candles and read moving passages from Elie Wiesel and Anne Frank. The service concluded with the singing of “Hatikvah” led by survivors Gabriella Weiss and Laurette Levadi.