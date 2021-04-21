Mothers and daughters are invited to meet local artists who will share their inspiration and passion for their work.

As a prelude to Mother’s Day, the Jewish National Fund and JNFuture Detroit invite mothers and daughters to a virtual artist tour of the Western Galilee region in the chapter’s kickoff event “Mimosas in the Marketplace” noon Sunday, April 25, over Zoom.

Israeli tour guide Karmit Arbel will introduce northern Israeli artists who create Judaica sculpted from recycled kitchen countertop materials. Participants will chat with a world-renowned perfumer who creates scents like “first rain” from sustainable sources. They will also tour a graffiti-wall art mural created along the security barrier with Lebanon by an international group of artists that speaks to the hope of peace and coexistence with Israel’s neighbors.

While they sip on mimosas prepared in their own kitchens, Detroit mothers and daughters, or parents and children, can get a peek in the art scene that is growing in the ancient Arab port town of Akko. And if they like what they see, they can shop at the JNF online “mitzvah marketplace.”

“I love to take people to off-the-beaten-track places that promote sustainability and co-existence,” Arbel said. “The Western Galilee region is full of opportunity for Israelis and tourists alike, from wineries to goat farms and the country’s only culinary institute. By taking this virtual tour of places, the JNF is helping support the many artists and food and wine artisans who now live in this area and where 40% of the economy depends upon tourism.”

Co-chairs and mother-daughter team Laura and Dana Goldberg say they hope the event will attract to the chapter the next generation of philanthropists ages 20-40 who are interested in continuing JNF’s mission to fund environmental and sustainability projects in Israel.

For the Goldbergs, involvement in JNF has long been a family affair. Laura’s husband, Andy Goldberg, who serves as JNF’s Michigan president, said he is excited that the emerging chapter of JNFuture will draw more attention to this region in Israel, which hopes to attract 300,000 Israelis to live up away from the central Tel Aviv-Jerusalem corridor.

“By introducing people here to the artists and others who are already living in this part of Israel, we are helping to support and sustain their livelihood,” Dana said.

“We figured that sharing aspects of Israel such as its art, cultural and natural resources is something appealing to younger generations. We know we cannot travel to Israel now because of the pandemic, but we can virtually be there with hopes to visit, hike and explore Israel’s northern regions in the future.”

According to Andy, JNF-USA’s Go North initiative is designed to strengthen and grow the Galilee region and JNF Detroit is especially invested in growing Israel’s new Galilee Culinary Institute that houses a culinary school. JNF is also building a Food Technology and Innovation Center on the Greenbaum campus in Kiryat Shmona that will further establish Israel’s north as the food and technology capital of the region, he added.

“In this region, we are investing in technology, business management, cooking, restaurants, agricultural research and development, hospitality and hotels,” said Andy. “We want to see the Galilee become a destination place for tourists and Israelis alike, and for those in search of steady employment.”

Register for a Zoom link at www.jnf.org/events-landing-pages/jnfuture-

mimosas-in-the-marketplace.