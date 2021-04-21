Custom Mother’s Day cards mailed to loved ones while helping people in need.

This Mother’s Day, there’s a meaningful way to bring joy to mothers and other women alike that also gives back to the local Jewish community. Via the Joy Project, people throughout Metro Detroit can send the special women in their lives a custom-made card that donates proceeds to women and families in need.

Running through Mother’s Day, the seasonally held program has taken place each year since 2009 except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was launched by entrepreneur and philanthropist Elanah Nachman Hunger in honor of her mother, Joy Nachman, as a way to say thanks for everything her mother had done for her throughout the years.

Created in partnership with Jewish Family Service (JFS), the Joy Project has raised more than $350,000 to date. “It’s a way to honor special women in your life on Mother’s Day while also helping to provide critical services to Jewish Family Service for women and children in need,” said JFS senior director of marketing and communications Lindsay Leder. “It’s a win-win.”

Through the Joy Project, people can choose any number of cards they want sent out to the women in their lives. Leder explains that this isn’t limited to only mothers, but can also include sisters, friends or anyone else. Cards can then be customized and are delivered to recipients by mail.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has limited connections, Leder believes these small but valuable actions are more important than ever. “There are tons of women and children in the area that can be helped,” she says. JFS estimates that the project assists some 3,000 people in need each year.

Money raised by the Joy Project is used by the organization several ways. It provides funding for counseling, access to food, transportation and other critical services. One card, for example, can help provide medication to a community member in need, while two cards will cover the costs of a social worker visit to assist an elderly individual.

Though the Joy Project can be supported year-round, the program’s Mother’s Day campaign is at the heart of their movement. “It’s a nice way to get a gift for your mom,” Leder says. “Rather than getting flowers or something that she may not need, this is something that helps the community and other people’s loved ones to get the services they need.”

She says that this year, with fewer people shopping in-person due to the pandemic, sending cards by mail is a safe and unique way to show loved ones you are thinking of them, even if the celebrations can’t be had in-person. It will also further support JFS, which is increasing its services to help more people in need impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Joy Project also partners with Tapper’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry, a partner since the program’s 2009 launch. Through the partnership, Tapper’s provides gifts to the women served by JFS.



Thoughtful ‘Thanks’

As a bit of a lost art, Leder believes sending cards by mail is a classic and thoughtful way to say thanks to special women in the local Jewish community. At the same time, it helps put food on the table for others, among other essential services that have become more critical due to COVID-19’s financial and medical impact.

“We would love for more people to get inspired and to send cards to their loved ones,” Leder says. “We’re hoping to spread more joy throughout this [tough] time.”

She adds that joy is what is needed the most right now. “I think that’s what people need, especially this year,” Leder continues. “A little bit of love in their mailbox.”

To purchase Joy Project cards, go to jfsjoyproject.org.