Erin Stiebel with Partners Detroit writes how Rabbi Dovid Trenzk’s mantra of “Just Love Them” stuck with her during a recent moment with her kids.

Within a few weeks of the world shutting down, my children and I had finally gotten into a quarantine groove with Zoom school, schedules and routines. This morning, though, my eldest suggested that I go relax because he had “something really, really great” planned for his brothers.

Trust my 6-year-old and have a few minutes of quiet productivity? Sure! Why not? I sat down on the sofa and, for the first time in days, drank coffee that was not yet lukewarm. After catching up on some work emails and paying a few bills, I headed toward the basement to see how the new “teacher” was doing with his students. The lights were off. The basement was silent.

I panicked.

“Boys? Are you OK?”

Silence. It had only been a few minutes. What could have gone wrong?? I bolted down the stairs, slammed on the lights and heard a loud, “SURPRISE!” There in front of me, our little table was set with plates, drinks and snacks (read: all the candy we owned). “It’s a “WE LOVE MOMMY” party!” my eldest explained. “Because we love you, Mommy!” my 3-year-old chimed in.

I was stunned. How amazing are my children? How am I the luckiest mother in the universe? They even hung a sign on the wall that read “HAPPY LIFE, YAY!” on the wall … on the wallpaper … the “let’s splurge on fancy wallpaper” wallpaper we put up when we moved in.

“Wow! How did you get that sign to hang so beautifully on the wall?” I casually inquired.

“Oh! We glued it! Glue really is so sticky.”

I took a deep breath and tried to calculate my response. Fancy wallpaper, children’s feelings. Fancy wallpaper, children’s feelings. Those seconds felt like an eternity as they looked toward me, awaiting my reaction.

While there are countless parenting books on the market, I read one recently that truly spoke to my heart, though I don’t know that it was intended to be a parenting book. The book recounts the life of Rabbi Dovid Trenk z”l, a popular Jewish educator who is credited with teaching and inspiring tens of thousands of students by implementing his mantra, “Just Love Them.” No matter who the student was, no matter what the circumstances, he always found it in his heart to see the good and love them. The message rang so true with me as a parent, especially in this moment.

How many times have I been interrupted while on a work call, had my perfectly clean shirt decorated by little ketchup-covered fingers or been unable to do everything I intended to do because some little person just needed a dose of TLC. Yelling only makes loud situations louder; losing patience or getting angry resolves nothing, but pausing to take a deep breath and repeat Rabbi Trenk’s mantra puts everything back in perspective.

We are reminded that parenting is a privilege, and even during those moments where our nerves are thin and our patience is short, especially in those moments, we must choose love. It will make us better, calmer parents and will cushion our children with confidence and a deeply rooted foundation in family.

So, I have borrowed Rabbi Trenk’s mantra and made it my own.

I whispered his magic words to myself that morning and turned to my boys, “This party made me feel so very special! Thank you for making me so happy.”

The boys beamed as I sat down on the tiny chair to enjoy their feast of Mike & Ikes and already-sticky marshmallows.

As for the little rips and ripples that the glue left behind on my wallpaper? I still notice them every time I’m in the room, but now when I look at them think to myself, “My gosh, I’m so blessed.”

Erin Stiebel of Southfield is an educator in the young adult division for Partners Detroit.