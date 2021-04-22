As the growing congregation at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in the heart of Detroit looks forward to celebrating its 100 years serving the community, it wants your stories.

In December of 1921, Charles and Nathan Agree, along with the Canvasser, Kaplan, Rosin and Zatkin families, announced the founding of the Isaac Agree Memorial Society. The society was named in honor of their father, a Russian immigrant who came to Detroit in 1904. The society held its first services in a home on Rosedale Court and, as they say, the rest is history.

As the growing congregation at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in the heart of Detroit looks forward to celebrating its 100 years serving the community, it wants your stories. Did your grandfather come to services at IADS? Was your brother’s bar mitzvah in the sanctuary above Kosin’s? Did you blow the shofar at High Holy Day services at the Veteran’s Memorial Building? What about the Chanukah celebrations and epic dance parties, have you been to any of those?

IADS wants to hear about your or your family’s connection to the synagogue over the years and how it has been a part of your lives. They’d also like to grow their collection of archival materials, including photographs and other memorabilia.

Stories, video and digital photographs can be submitted at https://tinyurl.com/p46pkysc. If you have questions or would like to submit physical items, contact the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue at (313) 324-8006.