Jewish Federation to Fete 6 Leaders for Devoted Service

Awards night will be May 3 on Zoom.

The Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit will honor Jewish leaders in our community at its annual Awards Night on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

For more than 100 years, the Jewish Federation has been a lay-led organization, whose success has always been made possible due to the incredible leadership of community members. Its success is a result of the partnership between its professionals and lay-leaders.

Each year, Federation recognizes a group of exceptional individuals for their contributions to the community.

Jeannie Weiner and Neal Zalenko will receive the 2021 William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Awards. The awards were established in 2000 to honor those individuals who have devoted a lifetime of service to the Jewish community of Detroit and the Jewish people. In 2016, the awards were named to honor the life and legacy of William Davidson (of blessed memory).

Also, being honored at the annual Awards Night are three young people being recognized with Federation’s Young Leadership Awards. Brooke Bendix will receive the Sylvia Simon Greenberg Award; Jonathan H. Schwartz will receive the Frank A. Wetsman Young Leadership Award and Ilana Goldberg Block will receive the Mark-Lis Family Young Leadership Award.

Risa Berris, a communal professional at Jewish Family Service, will receive the Mandell L. & Madeleine H. Berman Award for Outstanding Professional Jewish Communal Service

Driven by their connection to our Jewish heritage and history, each honoree exemplifies the ideal of exercising positive and productive leadership for our community. The Jewish Federation invites the entire community to join May 3 as it celebrates these incredible individuals.

To register, visit www.jewishdetroit.org/awards.