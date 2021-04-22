Parshat Achrey Mot/Kedoshim: Leviticus 16:1-20:27; Amos 9:7-15.

We stand today at a liminal moment, a moment that is neither here nor there. Every day, somewhere between 3-4 million people are getting vaccinated in the United States, and we are moving closer to the day when we can begin a “post-pandemic life” (whatever that may be for each of us). At the same time, we are still in the thick of a pandemic that has destroyed so much and taken so many lives.

In this week’s parshah, we receive what is one of the key pieces that makes up the DNA of the Jewish soul. Parshat Kedoshim begins with the words: “Speak to the whole Israelite community and say to them: ‘You shall be holy, for I, the Lord your God, am holy.’” Holiness can have many manifestations, but they all share in that they are ways that we, through our actions, reveal God’s light in the world.

So, how do we, in this time of liminality, continue to find holiness and God’s light? Do we mourn and focus on all that we have lost, bringing comfort to one another, or do we charge forward looking at how we can rise stronger and more brilliant than we were before?

Part of the answer is found in a new understanding of the Torah portion we read two weeks ago, where Aaron’s two sons are killed. When Aaron is confronted with the death of his sons the Torah is very terse in describing his response: vayidom Aharon. Most translations render these two words as “Aaron was silent.” He was silent because he needed to bury his own feelings in order to fulfil his job of leading the people in prayer. In this heart- wrenching episode, Aaron is silent.

Yet, as R. Shai Held teaches, the root of vayidom is d-m-m, which can mean to be still/silent and can also mean to mourn, moan or wail. Is it possible that Aaron reacted as we might expect any parent whose children die? He cries out in utter agony.

In this moment of liminality, we must find a way to live with both meanings of vayidom. We all must acknowledge what has been taken from us, mentally, physically and spiritually. We must be able to see and empathize with the pain that each of us feels at different times.

At the same time, we must drive forward, recognizing the task which we have been given as we recite in the second paragraph of the aleinu l’taken ha-olam b’malchut Shaddai — to repair and build a better world filled with God’s light and a holiness that we can all share into the future.

Rabbi Shalom Kantor is the rabbi of Congregation B’nai Moshe in West Bloomfield.