The annual Music Shabbat at Temple Kol Ami takes place Friday, April 30, at 7:15 p.m. The service has been prepared by Nathalie M. Conrad, pianist, who served as director of music at the temple since its founding in 1966 until being named music director emerita in 2009. She is marking her 55th year of making music at Temple Kol Ami, and several of her own compositions will be included in the service.

The worship will be a “Sermon in Song,” a retrospective collection of synagogue music which has been heard and sung for so many years: ancient, Sephardic, Ashkenazic, Chassidic, Israeli and contemporary.

Miles Eichenhorn and Marci Shulman will serve as cantorial soloists, and Rabbi Brent P. Gutmann will conduct the service. The public is invited to view this service on Facebook at the Temple Kol Ami Facebook page.