All webinar participants will get a $25 store credit to go shopping for an interview outfit at Council Re|Sale.

JVS Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit, has joined with Council Re|Sale , the thrift store operated by National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI), to offer a free webinar April 28 at 5:30 p.m. to help job seekers bring their A-game to every interview. In addition, all webinar participants will get a $25 store credit to go shopping for an interview outfit at Council Re|Sale (3297 W. 12 Mile Road, Berkley, MI 48072), one of the oldest thrift stores in Metro Detroit. The store sells high-end clothing, including designer wear, casual and work attire, accessories, and jewelry, all at bargain prices, with proceeds benefitting NCJW|MI’s social advocacy and grassroots volunteer efforts.

JVS Human Services Employment Specialist Hannah Berger explained that preparedness is key for doing well in an interview. “Practicing your answers, ensuring your technology is going to work for virtual interviews, and wearing the appropriate clothes are all vital towards success,” she said. Since the pandemic started, JVS Human Services has helped job seekers with webinars, one-on-one career counseling, group courses and computer skill programs.

Some of Berger’s top tips include:

Research the company beforehand. Know specific details about the company and what you can bring to the role that will set you apart.

Google common interview questions for the position, and practice in the mirror or with another person.

Make the interview as much of a natural, flowing conversation as possible. Ask questions.

When dressing for an interview, look at the company culture. Dress in neutral colors and avoid distracting patterns. Keep hair, makeup and accessories simple. Consider wearing a blazer or sports jacket.

Sandi Matz, past president of NCJW|MI and a longtime Council Re|Sale volunteer, will be discussing clothing options for interviews and work during the webinar. “We have blazers, dresses, slacks, sports coats, shirts, ties, pants and everything else you could need, all at deep discounts,” she explained. “We are going to guide participants to present their most professional self and then go shopping in our store.”

Council Re|Sale, was forced to close at the start of the pandemic, March 2020, to keep staff and customers safe. In July 2020 it reopened with stringent safety measures, including sanitizing stations, quarantining of donations and returns, social distancing practiced by staff and customers and masks worn by all in the store. Currently only 15 customers are allowed in the store at one time.

To register for the free program go to JVS Detroit’s Facebook page or click here.

Job seekers who need additional help preparing for an interview, creating a resume or searching for employment can also email employmenthelp@jvshumanservices.org or call 248-233-4245.