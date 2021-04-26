As part of the virtual Choices day program, “JVS Frequency” and “Choices on the Go” were recently launched for participants.

Metro Detroiters living with intellectual and developmental disabilities whose in-person attendance at Choices, a beloved day program operated by JVS Human Services, was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are now able to reconnect with friends and community with virtual programming.

As part of this new virtual Choices day program, an option called “JVS Frequency,” was recently launched to allow participants to join in and out of the program at any point. It operates on Zoom every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a variety of interactive activities including music, quizzes, cooking, behavioral support exercises, caring for animals and plants, mindfulness exercises, word searches and games.

“Choices on the Go” is another option where participants gain a virtual experience of taking a trip to a favorite local destination such as the Detroit Zoo or Greenfield Village.

“One of the hardest things for the people we serve is adapting to change,” said Nathan Volz, manager for the Choices program. “What they are going through right now has been a real loss: not meeting with their friends, engaging in daily activities or experiencing community outings. They face a lot of challenges under typical circumstances, but the isolation caused by the pandemic has just made it worse.”

Volz added that some participants also have dementia and, due to the pandemic, less social connection. This combination has been shown to impact a person’s lifespan, so adding daily enriching activities is vital for their physical well-being. “The people we are reaching want the community, the interaction and the activities — and they need it. They want a chance to be included in their community,” Volz said.

Prior to the pandemic, approximately 120 people with disabilities took part in Choices. Of those, 20 individuals have returned to in-person programming at the Southfield JVS location; 77 others have been participating in Zoom programming.

Participants in Choices are typically referred by their county supports coordinator at age 26 (or older), when they age out of the educational system in Michigan. For more information, contact Nathan Volz at nvolz@jvshumanservices.org or call (248) 233-4335.