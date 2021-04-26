Changes and planned changes go beyond appearance.

Commuters and customers have noticed the new name of the kosher supermarket at Greenfield just north of 10 Mile Road. A big sign advertises it as The Grove.

More has changed than just the name, according to the owner, Shlomo Goldman: “In 2019, we began a total renovation.”

The look of the store has changed to match the decor of The Grove supermarkets in Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Boca Raton and Hollywood, Fla. “It is like a Starbucks. When you walk in, you recognize it immediately. You are in The Grove.”

According to Goldman, “Everything in our store should reflect our brand as an upscale operation, competing with Whole Foods and Plum Market. Our shopping bags are the highest quality. The renovation of our store in Southfield is not just cosmetic, on the surface. We did a total remodel.”

Changes and planned changes go beyond appearance. Goldman looks forward to expanding the services offered at The Grove in Southfield.

The wine department has already expanded, now including a wide selection of fine wines.

“We look forward to adding online service, so customers can order from our website. We hope to institute home delivery, even as far as West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, and we are working on a few days a week delivery to Ann Arbor.”

Goldman tells us to look for new offerings in prepared foods. He hopes to soon have a sushi counter, expanded pizza services and a “Grab and Go” section offering “a variety of fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps, meat dishes, dairy dishes, chicken dishes, kugels and so much more,” according to spokesperson Rachel Yudewitz.

New Offerings

Also new is “Hot Tables” on Thursdays and Friday. Yudewitz describes it as “items to make your Shabbos easy, such as roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, pulled BBQ beef egg rolls, lemon pepper chicken, schnitzel, potato kugel and cholent.”

Goldman summarizes the goal: “Ideally, this will not be just ‘another supermarket.’ We want this to be a shopping experience. I always want the customers to walk out with a smile on their faces.”

He looks forward to capping off the renovation with a major event: “With COVID, the renovation has taken longer than we anticipated, but now we are looking forward to a grand opening when the situation permits, when COVID recedes. I do not want to promise a specific date — it depends on when we feel safe having a large event.

Goldman is also working on opening a new store in Cleveland. He said he began in the food business at the age of 18, running the grocery store in a bungalow colony in Ellenville, N.Y., in the heart of the Catskills. “We sold to the people in our colony and wholesale to the canteens in other colonies. It was a tiny store, 1,200 square feet.”

That was his start in the food business, more than 30 years ago: “Actually, my parents used to run grocery stores in bungalow colonies even before I got started. I guess it is in my heritage.”

Operating a supermarket in suburban Detroit has a special place in Goldman’s own history. He says that he opened a store in the 10 Mile Road and Southfield area in 1996. It was his first big store.

A Satisfied Shopper

Chantele Fish of Oak Park buys groceries for her family at The Grove. She has noticed the changes. “I have shopped at The Grove/One Stop since I moved to Detroit nine years ago. COVID aside, I generally go once a week. About 25% of my family’s groceries are purchased there. I go there to get kosher products that are not available at other local stores, things like parve whipped cream, parve caramel sauce, Shabbos candles, chalav Yisrael cheeses, etc. Generally, I buy the rest of my groceries at Trader Joe’s and Meijer. I like being able to get specialty kosher items and non-specialty items in one place.”

She added, “Since One Stop became The Grove, it’s much cleaner. The bags are much better quality, the bakery has the most amazing treats, including a new line of French petits fours.

“They also seem to be keeping up with the food trends. It used to be that if you read about something in a kosher food magazine it wouldn’t be available here. Now, I find I am reading magazines like Whisk or Fleishigs and recognizing new products I’ve already seen at the Grove.”