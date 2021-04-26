Patients will return to Yad Ezra for their second dose on May 21.

Yad Ezra clients and local residents were injected with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic on Friday, April 23. For many, there was an overwhelming sense of relief.

The clinic was put together by Yad Ezra in collaboration with Wayne State University, Wayne Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Three hundred Moderna shots were available at the clinic, and the patients will return to Yad Ezra for their second dose on May 21.

Yad Ezra Executive Director Lea Luger said the organization would be willing to do another clinic if needed.

“We owe it to ourselves to do what we can to stay healthy and safe, and if it means getting the vaccine, we should be doing it,” she said.

Wayne Health medical staff work out of the mobile clinic.



“It was a super quick and easy process,” said local resident Elina Rozenberg.

“I was here for 10 minutes and I got poked. It was great,” said local resident Jeffrey Milstein.



Wayne Health nurse Virginia Stolarksi delivered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community at Yad Ezra.