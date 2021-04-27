Annual Gala fetes volunteer couple, alum and teacher.

Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) is holding its annual gala virtually on Wednesday, May 12, spotlighting four honorees, including main honorees Robin and Leo Eisenberg, Ryan Landau as the distinguished alumni honoree and Nicole Kahn as the distinguished faculty honoree.

The free virtual event being streamed at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live will feature school leadership, the four honorees and FJA students in a celebration of the honorees and the school itself.

Every year, FJA raises nearly a third of its annual fundraising total at the Annual Gala.

The preferred way to support the event is through purchasing an ad in the Tribute Journal, a way to thank the honorees and the school. Tribute ads start at $36 and up. Journal ads of $1,000+ include goodies like FJA swag, dessert and nosh packages.

Robin and Leo Eisenberg have been “incredible” volunteers for FJA since they educated their children there and have stayed connected to the school ever since, according to said Shana Kantor, FJA’s director of advancement.

“Leo was on our board, and he’s really led the way in helping FJA move into its second decade and being a strong leader for the entire Jewish community,” Kantor said.

Ryan Landau, an FJA alum of 2006, has stayed connected to the school since he graduated.

“We like to recognize people who are leaders of the community in Detroit as well as those who are connected to FJA, and Ryan really exemplifies that because he’s taken on roles as leader of NEXTGen Detroit and has been a leader in the business community — and he really loves Detroit and his alma mater,” Kantor said.

Nicole Kahn, the head of FJA’s English department, was chosen by other FJA faculty and staff who put in nominations for each other.

“She’s been here for a number of years, and she’s really known as being such a steady influence on the kids and inspiring them to learn in new and exciting ways,” Kantor said.

Kantor says the most important thing about the event is for them to be able to tell the story of FJA.

“It’s an important part of who we are as a community that we continue to educate people,” Kantor said. “The gala is really an opportunity for us to show off how our students and alumni feel about the school.”

To learn more, visit frankelja.org/giving/gala.